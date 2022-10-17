The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kanye West to buy social media app Parler

Parler, a popular app among conservatives, said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a deal value.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 13:37
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of social media app Parler, said on Monday that it will be acquired by rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to simply Ye last year.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement.

Ye's Instagram and Twitter accounts have been restricted before, most recently this month when social media platforms removed his posts that online users condemned as antisemitic.

The American rapper had announced in 2020 that he would run for US President in an apparent challenge to former US President Donald Trump, but later pulled out.

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS) Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

West and Parler

Last month Parler created a new parent company, Parlement Technologies Inc as part of an overhaul.

West last month ended a partnership with apparel company Gap, saying it failed to meet its obligations under the contract.



