Trump threatens American Jews to ‘get their act together’

Former US president Donald Trump has appeared to threaten Jewish Americans, calling them ungrateful in recent comments on his social media app Truth Social.

On Sunday afternoon, a screenshot of Trump's post began to circulate on Twitter, from which he is banned, in which he said that "no President has done more for Israel than I have."

"Somewhat surprisingly, however," he continued, "our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US."

Making it clear that his comments were aimed solely at US Jews, he said that "those living in Israel, though, are a different story."

Continuing to pat himself on the back, the former president added that he has the "highest approval rating in the World," and that he could "easily be" the Prime Minister of Israel if he so wanted.

Nothing to see here. Just a former US president using threatening language about American Jews at a time when antisemitism is on a global rise. pic.twitter.com/tr4saNIlcV — Yaakov Katz (@yaakovkatz) October 16, 2022

He then ended his comments by warning US Jews that they "have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late."

Despite Trump himself being banned from Twitter since January 2021, screenshots of his Truth Social post began circulating widely on the social media site, with many people voicing concerns over what they deemed to be an overt expression of antisemitism.

"You really don't need to read between the lines much on this one," wrote American political journalist Mattew Yglesias, sharing a screenshot of the post. "Trump has no concept American Jews as a community that lives and prospers here with an identity and interests that are distinct from the concerns of the State of Israel."

Others pointed out that Trump's comments come suspiciously soon after Kanye West - a known supporter of the former president - went on multiple antisemitic rants of his own over the last few weeks.

"Here's Trump adding fuel to the antisemitic dumpster fire by demanding American Jews show loyalty to him because of Israel," wrote former member of Israel's UN team Aviva Klompas.