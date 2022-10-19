The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel and Bahrain sign historic agriculture agreement

The agriculture ministers of Israel and Bahrain have signed a declaration of agricultural cooperation during an Eilat-based agri-tech conference.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 20:47
Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak. (photo credit: ROTEM LAHAV)
On Wednesday during the International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert taking place in Eilat, the agriculture ministers of Israel and Bahrain signed a first-of-its-kind agreement of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

During a meeting between Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, the two signed a joint declaration for the promotion and expansion of cooperation between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain in the fields of agriculture, livestock and food security. 

Also agreed upon was the mutual sharing of knowledge, technology and diverse products to expand agricultural products and improve their production quality.

The conference, an initiative of Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, took place with the participation of ministers of agriculture and senior officials from around the world, with a focus on promoting cooperation and innovation in aquaculture, as part of global efforts to address food security.

Forer's statements

"Today we took the first step on the path paved by the government's decision which I led, to turn Eilat into an international research center for food from the sea and the desert,” stated Forer.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman with MK Oded Forer during a discussion with members of the Israeli culture industry. (credit: Courtesy)Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman with MK Oded Forer during a discussion with members of the Israeli culture industry. (credit: Courtesy)

“The signing of the agreement with the Minister of Agriculture of Bahrain, at the conference attended by ministers from around the world and senior delegations from Morocco, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, constitutes an important step towards promoting cooperation which will see Israel become a center for research and development of food from the sea and the desert.”



