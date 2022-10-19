Israel and Bahrain sign historic agriculture agreement

On Wednesday during the International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert taking place in Eilat, the agriculture ministers of Israel and Bahrain signed a first-of-its-kind agreement of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

During a meeting between Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak, the two signed a joint declaration for the promotion and expansion of cooperation between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain in the fields of agriculture, livestock and food security.

Also agreed upon was the mutual sharing of knowledge, technology and diverse products to expand agricultural products and improve their production quality.

The conference, an initiative of Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, took place with the participation of ministers of agriculture and senior officials from around the world, with a focus on promoting cooperation and innovation in aquaculture, as part of global efforts to address food security.

Forer's statements

"Today we took the first step on the path paved by the government's decision which I led, to turn Eilat into an international research center for food from the sea and the desert,” stated Forer.

“The signing of the agreement with the Minister of Agriculture of Bahrain, at the conference attended by ministers from around the world and senior delegations from Morocco, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, constitutes an important step towards promoting cooperation which will see Israel become a center for research and development of food from the sea and the desert.”