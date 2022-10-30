Israel's Election Day became shopping day: Here are some deals to snag

This upcoming Election Day, November 1, for which the election committee's budget is NIS 585 million, has become a shopping day.

Businesses and retail chains will take advantage of this national holiday and offer numerous sales and promotions.

Prominent examples

Supermarket chain Tiv Taam is running a campaign created by the advertising office Bauman Bar Ribnai under the title, "Whoever doesn't vote doesn't eat."

TIV TAAM launches a NIS 1.8 million price-cutting campaign to lower the prices on 1,000 products. (credit: ASSAF LEVY)

Ordering a delivery on the online website will be free on election day. For every purchase over NIS 299 in Tiv Taam City branches, club members receive a free box of Milka chocolates.

The Castro Home chain will give a 25% discount on the home collection for Fall 2022 on Election Day, excluding certain items.

The scooter and bike company Lime will be giving free rides on electric scooters and bikes. Itai Rabad, the CEO, says that this is part of a plan to make it easier to exercise the right to vote.

The Bana Drinks chain offers various products at special prices. For example, a bottle of Three Kilos Gold vodka will be sold for NIS 120 instead of NIS 159.9. Two flavored araks are NIS 120 instead of NIS 149.9.

The Cowboy Farm and chef Meir Adoni are launching on the eve of the elections meat products developed by Adoni.

"The Barbecue Series" includes hamburgers and Arab-style kebabs developed especially for the Israeli palate. Adoni stated that these items include ground meat products of the highest quality which taste like they're from a gourmet restaurant.