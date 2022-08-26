Israel Elections: All the dates you need to know

Israel's 2022 elections will be held 67 days from Friday, but there are a few dates to look out for until then. Here are all the important dates for the elections:

August 27

On Saturday, August 27, the Arab Movement for Renewal party will hold its primary elections. The party is led by Ahmad Tibi and was started in 1990. In the last few elections, the party ran as part of the Joint Arab List. This will be the last party to hold its primary elections.

August 30

The deadline for submitting a new party for the election closes on Tuesday, August 30. After that day, there will be no more opportunities to start a new party.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israel Elections: Voting ballot, March 23, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

September 8

On Thursday, September 8, the voters' list will be built. The Interior Ministry will organize a full list of every citizen who is eligible to vote, and anyone who isn't on the list will not be able to. People turning 18 between this day and election day will be included on the list. The ministry will then send out voters' cards to all the people who are on the list with their ID information and their designated voting location.

September 14-15

During these two days, the parties will submit their lists of candidates. Every party that has registered by August 30 will be allowed to submit a list of between one and 120 people and will have to include a signed consent form from every person on the list.

October 18

On Sunday, October 18, the television channels and radio will be allowed to begin airing propaganda for the parties.

October 20

On October 20, elections will be held only on boats and among Israel's representatives abroad. Israel's diplomats and ambassadors around the world will vote between midnight and 11:59 p.m. in the countries in which they are stationed.

November 1

Election day. Israel's citizens will cast their ballots and stations around the country based on the information on their voting cards.