The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel Elections: All the dates you need to know

The elections for Israel's 25 Knesset will be held on November 1, but these are the important dates to note before the day comes.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:59
Israel heads to another round of elections on November 1. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel heads to another round of elections on November 1.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel's 2022 elections will be held 67 days from Friday, but there are a few dates to look out for until then. Here are all the important dates for the elections:

August 27

On Saturday, August 27, the Arab Movement for Renewal party will hold its primary elections. The party is led by Ahmad Tibi and was started in 1990. In the last few elections, the party ran as part of the Joint Arab List. This will be the last party to hold its primary elections.

August 30

The deadline for submitting a new party for the election closes on Tuesday, August 30. After that day, there will be no more opportunities to start a new party.

Israel Elections: Voting ballot, March 23, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel Elections: Voting ballot, March 23, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

September 8

On Thursday, September 8, the voters' list will be built. The Interior Ministry will organize a full list of every citizen who is eligible to vote, and anyone who isn't on the list will not be able to. People turning 18 between this day and election day will be included on the list. The ministry will then send out voters' cards to all the people who are on the list with their ID information and their designated voting location.

September 14-15

During these two days, the parties will submit their lists of candidates. Every party that has registered by August 30 will be allowed to submit a list of between one and 120 people and will have to include a signed consent form from every person on the list. 

October 18

On Sunday, October 18, the television channels and radio will be allowed to begin airing propaganda for the parties.

October 20

On October 20, elections will be held only on boats and among Israel's representatives abroad. Israel's diplomats and ambassadors around the world will vote between midnight and 11:59 p.m. in the countries in which they are stationed.

November 1

Election day. Israel's citizens will cast their ballots and stations around the country based on the information on their voting cards.



Tags Israel Knesset government Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by