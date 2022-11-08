Suzuki honors its Israel representative

Suzuki Global president Toshihiro Suzuki recently presented Zvi Neta, chairman of Automotive Equipment and Vehicles, Suzuki’s local representative in Israel, with a special token of appreciation for Suzuki Israel’s business activities and the performance of the brand in Israel, AEV said in a press release.

At a ceremony in Japan, Suzuki thanked Neta for AEV’s nearly NIS 6 million investment in opening a flagship Suzuki showroom on Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv – which was designed in a Japanese style, including a traditional Japanese pedestal, a traditional Japanese pavilion and original Japanese wall paintings – and the opening of a Suzuki complex in Rishon Lezion.

What did Zvi Neta get from Suzuki?

Suzuki presented Neta with three rare handmade paintings on special wood that represent Mount Fuji from all its angles. There are only 300 of such paintings in the world.

SPEAKER OF the Knesset MK Mickey Levy, Chairman of AEV Zvi Neta and Japanese Ambassador to Israel Mizushima Koichi attend the opening of ‘Time Tunnel - Japan and the Jews’ at the Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art in Haifa last week. (credit: MORAG BITAN)

Neta invited Toshihiro Suzuki to be the guest of honor at an event that Suzuki Israel is organizing in 2023 to mark 40 years of Suzuki operations in Israel.

The event in Japan was also attended by Oren Ohana, director of Suzuki Israel; Charlene Neta, vice president of marketing; and Takanori Suzuki, president of Suzuki Europe.