Upstep to launch new tech to cut insole manufacturing time by half

Israeli firm Upset will use artificial intelligence in its new technology system to speed up manufacture time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 03:56
Insoles company Upstep is set to launch the first technology system of its kind with artificial intelligence, which enables a 50% reduction in the time it takes to manufacture customized insoles.

In the 3rd quarter of 2022, Upstep reached record sales in the US of approximately $2.8 million, an increase of 82% compared to the Q3 of 2021.

The company sells about 270,000 insoles in the US, and is currently trying to raise about NIS 10 million.

“The goal of the fundraising is for continued growth while integrating an optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, constant improvement of the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry.”

“The goal of the fundraising is for continued growth while integrating an optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, constant improvement of the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry,” CEO Limor Katz said.

“We are already leading the US market today in the field of customized insoles, significantly more than any other company, and intend to strengthen and expand our grip on this market and later on in other markets in the world,” she said.

UPSTEP FOUNDERS and siblings Oren Raz (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz. (credit: Courtesy)UPSTEP FOUNDERS and siblings Oren Raz (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz. (credit: Courtesy)

“The company is currently near the end of groundbreaking technological developments, which will give [us] a significant competitive advantage, and position it as a groundbreaking company at the pinnacle of technology in the industry.”

Upset: Order custom insoles

Upstep allows customers to order custom insoles online through a highly accurate diagnosing process via input of the characteristics of the customers’ foot, the pain they suffer from and a matching of the insole to their foot and needs, whether for daily use or sports.

The company was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. Within three years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of leg pain.

The firm is owned by Katz and her brothers Aviad and Oren Raz.



