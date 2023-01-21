Office supply company 'Graffiti' launches new private product brand

The management is investing in a private label because it sees that this is a market trend, which results in a greater return on investment. Also, private label brands have expanded thanks to initiatives in the retail market from leading chains like Shufersal, Superpharm's Life and Rami Levy.

Graffiti brand products are made by high-quality manufacturers. The investment during the creative process, which includes various paper products, cleaning products, office equipment and disposable tools, is estimated at more than one million shekels.

Digital marketing links are being produced through an advertising agency that started work this month. The brand was designed by Eyal Panahsi, former design director of Unilever.

Graffiti has been managed for the past three years by Adam Bentolila and is owned by the Infinya Group (formerly Hadera Paper). The company ended 2022 with sales of NIS 150 million.

The office equipment market in Israel is estimated at one billion shekels per year. Graffiti is a market leader in its field in manufacturing cash register paper (invoices and receipts) and paper for large printers in printing houses.

Illustrative image of office equipment. (credit: PXHERE)

What does Atar do?

The Atar subsidiary specializes in the marketing of international brands such as Artline, Uniball and Schneider and also imports business gifts.

CEO Bentolila said that Graffiti has gained expertise in the needs of the office and service nationwide in all sectors. The private label enables them to utilize this expertise to benefit customers and provide them with quality products at competitive prices.