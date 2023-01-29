The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

College of Management awards Israel's best and brightest with honorary degrees

A wide range of successful and recognized Israelis, each in a different field of work, were awarded honorary degrees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 13:38

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2023 14:00
The recipients of an honorary degree from the College of Management (photo credit: COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT)
The recipients of an honorary degree from the College of Management
(photo credit: COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT)

In an exciting ceremony held over the weekend at the College of Management in Rishon Lezion, a wide range of successful and recognized Israelis, each in a different field of work, were awarded honorary degrees.

The ceremony was held under the title of "a token of honor and song"- each honorary degree recipient got to choose a song that they believe represents the spirit of recent times according to their individual and personal life stories. 

The degrees were distributed in the presents of the chairman of the board of trustees, Avi Baleshnikov; chairman of the board of directors Rafi Gamish; college president Prof. Yoram Rabin; college CEO Benny Alon; and college rector Prof. Yuval Martin.

Histadrut chief, famed actress and soccer club owner among recipients

Among those receiving the degree was head of the Histadrut, Israel's national trade union center, Arnon Bar-David, an Israeli trade unionist well known for his work in the Histadrut, as well as for his open criticism of Israel's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another recipient was Rivka Michaeli, famed Israeli actress and entertainer best known for her work as a television host and for her performances on Israel's most prestigious theatrical stages.

Alona Barkat (credit: DANNY MAROM)Alona Barkat (credit: DANNY MAROM)

Businesswoman and Hapoel Beersheba owner Alona Barkat also received an honorary degree at the event, as did Saviona Rotlevy, the Israeli judge who advanced children's rights significantly during her time at the Tel Aviv District Juvenile Court.

Finally, Israel Maimon, president emeritus of Development Corporation for Israel, also received an honorary doctorate.

Barkat actually received a significant gift at the ceremony when she was presented with a video of Beersheba mayor – and, incidentally, Barkat's partner – Ruvik Danilovich.



Tags Israel Histadrut business beersheba award
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by