In an exciting ceremony held over the weekend at the College of Management in Rishon Lezion, a wide range of successful and recognized Israelis, each in a different field of work, were awarded honorary degrees.

The ceremony was held under the title of "a token of honor and song"- each honorary degree recipient got to choose a song that they believe represents the spirit of recent times according to their individual and personal life stories.

The degrees were distributed in the presents of the chairman of the board of trustees, Avi Baleshnikov; chairman of the board of directors Rafi Gamish; college president Prof. Yoram Rabin; college CEO Benny Alon; and college rector Prof. Yuval Martin.

Histadrut chief, famed actress and soccer club owner among recipients

Among those receiving the degree was head of the Histadrut, Israel's national trade union center, Arnon Bar-David, an Israeli trade unionist well known for his work in the Histadrut, as well as for his open criticism of Israel's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another recipient was Rivka Michaeli, famed Israeli actress and entertainer best known for her work as a television host and for her performances on Israel's most prestigious theatrical stages.

Alona Barkat (credit: DANNY MAROM)

Businesswoman and Hapoel Beersheba owner Alona Barkat also received an honorary degree at the event, as did Saviona Rotlevy, the Israeli judge who advanced children's rights significantly during her time at the Tel Aviv District Juvenile Court.

Finally, Israel Maimon, president emeritus of Development Corporation for Israel, also received an honorary doctorate.

Barkat actually received a significant gift at the ceremony when she was presented with a video of Beersheba mayor – and, incidentally, Barkat's partner – Ruvik Danilovich.