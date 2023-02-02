The popular Canadian multinational athletic apparel chain, Lululemon Athletica, will be opening its first Israeli store sometime throughout this coming year in Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, the mall's management has announced.

The mall is expanding with a massive NIS 120 million set forth to build an additional floor, as well as to expand business ventures on location.

Among other plans for the expansion, they announced that Lululemon would be making its Israeli debut on the second floor of the shopping center instead of the clothing chain Mango, which will move to the lower floor.

The popular brand was founded in 1998 and has been selling much-loved athletic wear ever since. It's particularly well-known for its to-die-for yoga pants, which Lululemon addicts insist are the best on the market.

Lululemon has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment at this time.