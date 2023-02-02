The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Lululemon, popular athletic apparel retailer, opening first store in Israel

The mall is expanding with a massive NIS 120 million set forth to build an additional floor, as well as to expand business ventures on location.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 20:16
Lululemon storefront (photo credit: FLICKR)
Lululemon storefront
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The popular Canadian multinational athletic apparel chain, Lululemon Athletica, will be opening its first Israeli store sometime throughout this coming year in Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, the mall's management has announced.

The mall is expanding with a massive NIS 120 million set forth to build an additional floor, as well as to expand business ventures on location. 

Among other plans for the expansion, they announced that Lululemon would be making its Israeli debut on the second floor of the shopping center instead of the clothing chain Mango, which will move to the lower floor.

The popular brand was founded in 1998 and has been selling much-loved athletic wear ever since. It's particularly well-known for its to-die-for yoga pants, which Lululemon addicts insist are the best on the market.

Lululemon has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment at this time.

Lululemon storefront inside a shopping center (credit: FLICKR) Lululemon storefront inside a shopping center (credit: FLICKR)


Tags shopping clothing women and clothing shopping mall
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by