TikTok to let users scroll through videos hands-free

The wealth of addictive content on the popular Chinese social media app TikTok has users repeatedly swiping on their screen to go from video to video.

But soon, the app will save us the trouble of this doing so thanks to a new feature: Auto Scroll.

This new TikTok innovation was revealed on Twitter by Hammond Oh, who has made quite a few successful leaks in the past regarding the Chinese platform.

#TikTok is testing a new feature “ Auto scroll ” pic.twitter.com/UBl2k1mYs2 — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) February 4, 2023

Supposedly, this feature can be turned on manually, which will let it go automatically.

Also, it's worth noting this simple trick with iOS and Android where you can use voice-activated features to do certain actions, such as scrolling through your TikTok and Instagram feed.

The TikTok logo (Illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

What are TikTok's other new updates?

This comes just after TikTok announced a new update to its policy enforcement so it can take into account repeated violations of its community guidelines. One violation will lead to your account being temporarily shut down. Several of these will lead to your account being permanently banned.

TikTok will also extend its policy for labeling each country's official media outlets with accounts on the platform. This will help viewers better understand the source behind the content they're exposed to on TikTok. This policy will also apply to the TikTok channel of KAN, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.