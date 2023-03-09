Israel's Herzog lauds plan to bring more haredi entrepreneurs to hi-tech

A delegation of representatives from Intel Ignite, Intel's startup accelerator program, and Orthodox entrepreneurship program Dos Ventures arrived at President Herzog’s residence on Wednesday in order to present their joint program to enable Orthodox Jews’ incorporation into the hi-tech sector.

The first-of-its-kind partnership is in accordance with the principles of the "Exchange Word" initiative that the president recently launched which calls for a fruitful dialogue among the different populations within Israel.

“We all want to see the Orthodox public enter the high-tech sector. It is only natural,” said Herzog. “As long as we provide a supportive environment for the young Orthodox in high-tech companies, subject to their needs, the sky is the limit.”

There has been recent discussion surrounding the benefits of integrating Orthodox Jews into the Israeli hi-tech market, including workforce diversification, a wider talent pool and granting the Haredi population access to high-paying employment opportunities.

The partnership delegation at the President's Residence (credit: INTEL IGNITE)

“I am a big believer in the integration of the Orthodox public into the world of employment and in general in the various public circles of Israeli society. The [program’s] potential is unlimited and I congratulate you and your cooperation. This is a tremendous thing," the president added.

Regarding the details of the partnership, Intel Ignite’s leaders will provide Dos Ventures’ program managers with tools for managing the acceleration program to maintain and cultivate the connection between the Orthodox sector and the high-tech industry. Topics covered in the program include marketing and sales workshops, product adaptation, raising capital, connecting and creating a community between entrepreneurs and the ecosystem and mentoring sessions.

Intel Ignite seeks to 'encourage haredim to dare and succeed'

Rami Lieber, Co-Director of Dos Ventures, noted that "The toolbox that Intel Ignite will provide Orthodox entrepreneurs through professional and in-depth training, alongside the creative thinking 'outside the box' that characterizes the members of this sector, may pave their way to success, and encourage more young people from Orthodox society to dare and succeed."

Said Alon Leibovich, CEO of Intel Ignite Tel Aviv: "The challenges facing entrepreneurs are the same and cross all sectors. For an organization to be successful, it is important that it recognizes its unique DNA and turns its unique cultural identity into a differentiating factor, sharpening it and relying on it as a basis for sustainable and long-term competitive differentiation. We recognize this uniqueness in the wonderful companies of Dos Ventures, and hope that the cooperation between the two organizations will inspire more Orthodox people to embark on an entrepreneurial path that will produce a win-win-win, for the entrepreneurs, the Orthodox sector and the country."