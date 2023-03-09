The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bazan Group records $776 million in adjusted EBITDA and $441 million in annual net profit for 2022

The company listed a decrease of $224 million in net debt in 2022, and announced the distribution of a $220 million dividend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 14:56

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 15:02
Asaf Almagor, CEO of the Bazan Group. (photo credit: SAGI MORAN)
Asaf Almagor, CEO of the Bazan Group.
(photo credit: SAGI MORAN)

Bazan, the largest refinery and petrochemicals company in Israel, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and entire year of 2022, recording $776 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and $441 million in annual net profit for the year.

The company listed a decrease of $224 million in net debt in 2022, and announced the distribution of a $220 million dividend. Ma’alot S&P upgraded the company’s credit rating to A+, with a stable outlook.

Chairman and CEO of the Bazan Group

Moshe Kaplinsky, Chairman of the Bazan Group: “Bazan is an island of stability in a complex global reality in the energy domain and will continue to serve as an important pillar in Israel’s energy security.”

He added that the company will distribute $220 million in dividends to the shareholders, of which $20 million will be by way of a share buyback, while continuing to significantly reduce the Company's debt. 

Moshe Kaplinsky, Chairman of the Bazan Group. (credit: SAGI MORAN) Moshe Kaplinsky, Chairman of the Bazan Group. (credit: SAGI MORAN)

Asaf Almagor, CEO of the Bazan Group: “For the Group, 2022 comes to an end with continued improvement in its business performance and almost maximum utilization of all refining facilities. Despite the challenges in the markets, Bazan's superb capabilities enabled it to take advantage of profitable channels in the refining sector and we expect this trend to continue into the first quarter of 2023.”

The company reduced its net debt from $841 million at the end of 2021 to $617 million at the end of this year and a financial debt ratio of 0.8.  



