The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Israeli startup UBQ to produce renewable thermoplastics for BAZAN Group

Typical plastic resins are made from oil, which produces a large carbon footprint, while the UBQ solution is made entirely of household waste.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 00:29
UBQ CEO & co-founder UBQ co-founder and chief executive Jack (Tato) Bigio at the company's recycling facility (photo credit: PR)
UBQ CEO & co-founder UBQ co-founder and chief executive Jack (Tato) Bigio at the company's recycling facility
(photo credit: PR)
Israeli startup UBQ has reached a deal with BAZAN Group’s petrochemicals subsidiary Carmel Olefins LTD to supply their patented ‘UBQ Material’ – a solution that converts waste into a climate-positive thermoplastic – into their raw materials supply chain.
UBQ’s eponymously-named, patented and innovative new material is a resin that serves as a crucial component for manufacturing plastic. Typical plastic resins are made from oil, which produces a large carbon footprint, while the UBQ solution is made entirely of household waste, colloquially known as garbage. The Israeli company hopes its signature polymer blend is the “green” solution the plastics industry has been waiting for.
Carmel Olefins LTD is Israel’s only manufacturer of petrochemical products that are used as raw materials in plastics, meaning Israeli-made plastics may be among the first to be produced with the full-recycled material. BAZAN Group, Israel’s largest oil refining corporation and parent company of Carmel Olefins, outlined the group’s new sustainability strategy last July, pledging to implement renewable material in 15% of their production by the year 2025 and 30% by 2030.
“Bazan supplies the global polypropylene market with more than 500 thousand tons of polypropylene per year, and integrating UBQ will enhance our resins’ environmental profile, driving the industry’s transition to greener initiatives,” BAZAN Group’s director said. “This agreement is another step towards implementing our new sustainability strategy,” added Malachi Alper, CEO of Bazan Group.
Plastics are among the most ubiquitously used products in the world, though plastic waste is among the most harmful in the world. Plastic waste is not biodegradable and cannot be composted, leading to plastic being dumped in the ocean and landfills, harming natural life. “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” a patch of plastic waste in the Pacific Ocean,  covers an approximate surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers – an area three times the size of France.
A study by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies showed that Israel has the highest rate of landfilling among OECD countries, producing nearly 30% more waste (675.08 kg) per capita annually than the OECD average.
UBQ's patented material, made entirely of recycled waste (credit: SAGI MORAN)UBQ's patented material, made entirely of recycled waste (credit: SAGI MORAN)
Asaf Almagor, VP of UBQ, hopes their work in sustainable plastics manufacturing will work its way into the resins supply chain long-term. “We can now support our clients’ SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by delivering polymers infused with a competitive material that offsets climate emissions and diverts waste from landfills,” Algamor says.


Tags startup ecology israel sustainability israeli entrepreneurs sustainability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family fued over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by