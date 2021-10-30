Israeli startup UBQ to produce renewable thermoplastics for BAZAN Group

Israeli startup UBQ has reached a deal with BAZAN Group’s petrochemicals subsidiary Carmel Olefins LTD to supply their patented ‘UBQ Material’ – a solution that converts waste into a climate-positive thermoplastic – into their raw materials supply chain.

UBQ’s eponymously-named, patented and innovative new material is a resin that serves as a crucial component for manufacturing plastic. Typical plastic resins are made from oil, which produces a large carbon footprint, while the UBQ solution is made entirely of household waste, colloquially known as garbage. The Israeli company hopes its signature polymer blend is the “green” solution the plastics industry has been waiting for.

Carmel Olefins LTD is Israel’s only manufacturer of petrochemical products that are used as raw materials in plastics, meaning Israeli-made plastics may be among the first to be produced with the full-recycled material. BAZAN Group, Israel’s largest oil refining corporation and parent company of Carmel Olefins, outlined the group’s new sustainability strategy last July, pledging to implement renewable material in 15% of their production by the year 2025 and 30% by 2030.

“Bazan supplies the global polypropylene market with more than 500 thousand tons of polypropylene per year, and integrating UBQ will enhance our resins’ environmental profile, driving the industry’s transition to greener initiatives,” BAZAN Group’s director said. “This agreement is another step towards implementing our new sustainability strategy,” added Malachi Alper, CEO of Bazan Group.

Plastics are among the most ubiquitously used products in the world, though plastic waste is among the most harmful in the world. Plastic waste is not biodegradable and cannot be composted, leading to plastic being dumped in the ocean and landfills, harming natural life. “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” a patch of plastic waste in the Pacific Ocean, covers an approximate surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers – an area three times the size of France.

study by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies showed that Israel has the highest rate of landfilling among OECD countries, producing nearly 30% more waste (675.08 kg) per capita annually than the OECD average.

UBQ's patented material, made entirely of recycled waste (credit: SAGI MORAN)

Asaf Almagor, VP of UBQ, hopes their work in sustainable plastics manufacturing will work its way into the resins supply chain long-term. “We can now support our clients’ SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by delivering polymers infused with a competitive material that offsets climate emissions and diverts waste from landfills,” Algamor says.