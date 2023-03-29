The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Twitter to display tweets from only verified accounts in 'For You' feed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 00:24
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that only verified accounts would be able to view the "For You" recommendations on Twitter.

"Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," Musk wrote on Twitter. "This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle."

Musk also explained in his tweet that those wanting to vote in online Twitter polls would also need verification for the same reason.

Twitter Blue

Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION) Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION)

In early November 2022, Twitter launched a subscription service for its platform where users would pay $8 a month, which was later raised to $11 a month for both Android and IOS and would include the blue checkmark "verified" badge.

A discounted rate for Twitter Blue would only be available on the web in certain countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Reuters reported in January.

The blue checkmark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. 

Earlier in December, Musk added that Twitter's basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.



