Online bookseller Book Depository to shut down on April 26

UK-based online bookseller Book Depository will be shutting down starting April 26, the company revealed over social media on Tuesday.

Orders can still be made until noon British Summer Time on April 26, and deliveries and order support will still be available until June 23.

We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023. You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/zMSdn59KbY — Book Depository (@bookdepository) April 4, 2023

The bookseller was famous for both its wide catalog of available books to order as well as for providing free shipping all over the world.

The company itself was founded by former Amazon employees in 2004, though it was later bought out by Amazon in 2011.

"Over the coming weeks we will complete a winding down of the business, including discontinuing our listings as a marketplace seller and closing our website," Book Depository vendor management head Andy Chart wrote in an email to vendors and publishing partners, The Guardian reported, citing the trade magazine the Bookseller.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you, from everyone at Book Depository and our book-loving customers, for your supportive partnership over the years in helping us to make printed books more accessible to readers around the world."

An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)

Why is Book Depository closing?

The shuttering of the popular online bookseller comes months after an announcement from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy regarding planned cuts and job eliminations on its Devices and Books businesses.

"This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," Jassy wrote in a blog post in January.

He continued: "Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles."