Amazon to provide free shipping in Israel for purchases of $49 or more

The e-commerce giant slashed its previous $65 minimum to the price it was in November 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 10:40
Amazon packages awaiting dispatch (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
Amazon packages awaiting dispatch
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
Global e-commerce giant Amazon is making free shipping to Israel cheaper, slashing its minimum value requirement from $65 to just $49.
Only certain items are eligible for free shipping, which are clearly marked on the site. No guidance has been provided as to how long the promotion will last.
This marks a return to the policy set forth in November 2019, when Amazon first announced free shipping to Israel for purchases $49 and over. Immediately, this sparked a commercial revolution in the country.
Because Amazon was able to sell thousands of products more inexpensively than local stores, Israelis began buying almost everything online, including clothing, electronics, food and even toilet paper.
However, that all ended abruptly in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global shipping channels and forced Amazon to cancel the benefit.
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
Deliveries to Israel were canceled completely during the early days of the pandemic. Later last summer, sales to Israel were restored, but with longer and more expensive shipping options. Shipping times to Israel have now returned closer to pre-pandemic levels.
Free shipping returned in August 2021, but only for purchases $65 or more.
Shopping online is a favorite pastime for Israelis, and it has long been common for olim (immigrants to Israel) to order online and have the packages sent to a relative abroad to be picked up or delivered on an upcoming visit. For many Israelis, free delivery to their homes in Israel represents an international level of luxury.
Israelis are avid shoppers on international shopping sites like Ali Express and Next, but the quality and variety of international products on Amazon is generally considered superior.


