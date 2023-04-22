The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Italy's treasury freezes assets of fugitive Russian businessman Artem Uss

Under house arrest for shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, Artem Uss fled to Russia last month.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 17:50
Italian police officers [File] (photo credit: REUTERS)
Italian police officers [File]
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Italy's Treasury said it has frozen the assets held in the country by Russian businessman Artem Uss, who dodged Italian authorities trying to extradite him to the United States and fled to Russia last month.

Uss was under house arrest at his home in Basiglio on the outskirts of Milan, but he fled a day after a Milan court agreed to transfer him to the U.S. to face charges of shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, and of bank fraud.

His electronic tracking tag sent out an alarm when he left the house but he had disappeared by the time police arrived at the villa.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Treasury said it had approved a decree freezing assets belonging to Uss in Italy, including a minority stake in a private company, his villa in Basiglio and a bank account containing more than 160,000 euros.

Uss claims political motivation

Uss told Russia's RIA news agency earlier this month that the U.S. charges against him were politically motivated.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, speaks during a rally in Duomo square ahead of the Sept. 25 snap election, in Milan, Italy, September 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO) Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, speaks during a rally in Duomo square ahead of the Sept. 25 snap election, in Milan, Italy, September 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)

His escape has embarrassed the government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also criticized the initial decision to grant Uss house arrest.

Italy's justice minister has begun disciplinary action against three judges who granted the house arrest, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier this week.



