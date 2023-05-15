The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 to facilitate sale to Soros, consortium

Vice Media Group listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion ahead of a sale to a consortium, including George Soros's hedge fund.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 09:07
George Soros (photo credit: REUTERS)
George Soros
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Vice Media Group, the company popularly known for its websites such as Vice and Motherboard, said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate its sale to a consortium including a hedge fund founded by Jewish billionaire George Soros.

The company said in a court filing that it listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.

Vice also said the group agreed to the terms of an asset purchase agreement with a consortium of its lenders, which included Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management, and Monroe Capital.

The consortium agreed to provide total purchase consideration of approximately $225 million in the form of a credit bid for substantially all of the company's assets, in addition to the assumption of significant liabilities upon closing, the statement said.

Why is Vice filing for bankruptcy?

The bankruptcy filing comes amid a challenging period for several technology and media companies, as they resort to downsizing in recent months due to a turbulent economy and a weak advertising market.

Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Vice has also obtained commitments for debtor-in-possession financing from the lenders, as well as consent to use more than $20 million of cash that constitutes the cash collateral.



Tags business media journalism George Soros bankruptcy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by