Israel, Montenegro sign €20m. deal for Elbit weapons, training

Israel and Montenegro's respective Defense Ministries signed a €20 million defense export deal on Monday for the Balkan nation to purchase weapons from Israel's Ebit Systems.

The deal will see Montenegro buy a number of weapons from Elbit Systems, such as 120mm mortar munition systems that can be mounted on armored vehicles.

In addition, Montenegran soldiers and officers will also receive training at Israel's Elbit-IMI Academy.

Israel and Montenegro's previous defense export deals

The deal, approved by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and signed by SIBAT director Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and Montenegran Defense Ministry logistics director Col. Vladan Martic, is the third such deal signed between the two countries.

The first deal between Israel and Montenegro was signed back in 2019 in a $35 million contract to provide the Balkan nation with Elbit's Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS) for their joint light tactical vehicles.

SIBAT director Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and Montenegran Defense Ministry logistics director Col. Vladan Martic are seen signing a deal in Tel Aviv, on May 15, 2023. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

"This marks the third agreement with our partners in Montenegro since bolstering our defense relations in 2019 and is a great expression of confidence in the Israeli defense industry," Kulas said in a statement.

"Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defense industries are able to provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard."

"Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defense industries are able to provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard." Yair Kulas

Elbit Systems general manager Yehuda "Udi" Vered noted: "Elbit’s solutions provide the optimal response to the growing needs in Europe. We are committed to providing both products and professional service at the highest level to our partners and customers."