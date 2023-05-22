Fewer Americans are using Twitter since Musk took over - Pew survey

The majority of American Twitter users who have used the application within the last 12 months have taken a break from the site, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

The data was analyzed by researchers in an effort to understand the changing utilization of Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover in April 2022.

A quarter of the users surveyed said that they were unlikely to continue using the app past the following year.

69% of female and 54% of male users reported that they had gone several weeks without checking their Twitter accounts. For Republicans, the figure stood at 59% while 62% of Democrats reported taking a break.

Predictions on Twitter's future use

According to the data, 20% of women and 30% of men said that they were not likely to continue using Twitter in a year. For Republicans, the figure stood at 20%, while 29% of Democrats said they were unlikely to continue using the app after the 12-month period.

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The most frequent Twitter users, which make up 20% of users, are responsible for 98% of the site’s content. However, the most active users have reduced their tweet frequency by approximately 25% since Musk took over.

When Musk took over on April 14, 2022, the stock price for Twitter stood at $45.08, a low from the previous year’s $71.12 on April 16, 2021. Currently, Twitter’s stock is valued at $53.70, according to stock trading company Robinhood.