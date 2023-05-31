The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Nas Daily launches new business to help content creators earn more money

NAS.IO is envisioned as a platform that empowers creators to earn money beyond the confines of social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 18:58
Nuseir Yassin in his Nas Daily T-shirt. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Nuseir Yassin in his Nas Daily T-shirt.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli-Arab content creator Nas Daily has recently unveiled his innovative business venture aimed at helping content creators generate income while being offline.

In a one-minute video, Nas expressed concerns about the financial struggles faced by media companies, including his own and the lack of monetization opportunities for creators despite the explosive growth of social media.

Nas emphasized that social media platforms are reaping the benefits while content creators, including established entities like Buzzfeed and Vice, as well as independent individuals, are facing financial difficulties. To address this issue, Nas introduced NAS.IO, his groundbreaking business idea.

What is NAS.IO?

NAS.IO is envisioned as a platform that empowers creators to earn money beyond the confines of social media.

Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Nas believes that while algorithms may contribute to the initial visibility, they are indifferent to the well-being of creators and the quality of their content. 

NAS.IO aims to counter this by providing creators with tools to monetize their content outside the boundaries of traditional social media platforms.

By launching NAS.IO, Nuseir Yassin, known online as Nas Daily, aspires to create a viable alternative for content creators to sustain themselves financially. While social media platforms have become an essential avenue for content distribution, Nas recognizes the pressing need to provide creators with additional avenues to monetize their work.

With NAS.IO, Nas hopes to foster a paradigm shift in the content creation industry, offering creators the opportunity to diversify their revenue streams and retain greater control over their financial destinies.

By empowering creators to generate income while being offline, NAS.IO aims to address the disparity between the profitability of social media platforms and the financial struggles faced by content creators in today's digital landscape.



Tags business finance Money social media Nas Daily online business
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by