CoPro 25 market to host over 50 notable industry professionals at 25th anniversary

CoPro is a non-profit organization that fosters the creation of Israeli films by appealing to investors from global television networks, film funds, distributors and producers.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 15:48
CoPro, the Israeli Content Marketing Foundation, will welcome film and television documentary industry leaders to Tel Aviv for CoPro 25, its 25th-anniversary celebration. It will feature in-person events including pitches, rough-cut screenings, and meetings from June 5-7 and a film retrospective from June 8-10.

CoPro is a non-profit organization that fosters the creation of Israeli films by appealing to investors from global television networks, film funds, distributors and producers. Over the past quarter century, it has established an impressive reputation and had a significant economic impact on the Israeli film industry. During its annual market, CoPro provides Israeli creators networking opportunities with investors from all over the world.

CoPro’s achievements include the signing of more than 750 co-production agreements between Israeli and international production companies and broadcasters, which have led to the creation of high-quality Israeli documentaries; raising over $40 million dollars, which has been invested in Israeli documentary film projects; and the broadcasting of more than 400 Israeli documentaries on television channels in Israel and around the world.

The CoPro 25 Market will host over 50 notable industry professionals from around the globe, including representatives from major networks such as BBC, ARTE, NBC, and Netflix. Among the guests this year will be Emma Hindley, the lead commissioning editor of the acclaimed documentary series, BBC Storyville. A group of international producers and distributors, as well as representatives from studios in the US and France, will also attend the event.

GHOSTS OF BEIRUT (credit: courtesy of Yes/Sifeddine Elamine/Showtime) GHOSTS OF BEIRUT (credit: courtesy of Yes/Sifeddine Elamine/Showtime)

CoPro recently announced a new pilot program to expand its services into film sales. The first film that will be part of this program is Eado Zuckerman’s documentary, The Consultant, a portrait of US political consultant Arthur Finkelstein, which was produced by Assaf Peretz.

Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff will discuss his latest series, “Ghosts of Beirut”, which features documentary elements mixed into its drama. Among the renowned filmmakers who will participate in CoPro 25 with their upcoming projects will be Dror Moreh, the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary, The Gatekeepers, who is making Dagan, a look at the life of the late IDF major-general and Mossad chief Meir Dagan, and Yariv Mozer, who made Eichmann – The Devil Speaks, and who is now working on a movie about the controversial Rezső “Rudolph” Kasztner, who helped Jews escape the Holocaust and was accused of collaborating with the Nazis.

Pnina Halfon Lang, CoPro’s executive director, said “Israeli documentaries’ production value increases each year, and creators aim to tell stories that resonate with international audiences and meet the industry’s high standards.”



