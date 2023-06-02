Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned

Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

Irwin, who had joined Twitter in June 2022,took over as head of the trust and safety team in November when previous head Yoel Roth resigned. She oversaw content moderation.

Twitter has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October. Irwin's departure comes as the platform has struggled to keep advertisers, with brands wary of appearing next to unsuitable content.

Musk announced earlier this month that he hired Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal advertising chief, to become Twitter's new CEO.

An emailed request for comment to Twitter returned an automated reply with a poop emoji.

The Twitter icon on a cellphone. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Fortune earlier reported that Irwin's internal Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

Twitter's employee cuts

Since Musk's acquisition, Twitter has cut costs dramatically and laid off thousands of employees, including many who had worked on efforts to prevent harmful and illegal content, protect election integrity and surface accurate information on the site.

Musk has promoted a feature called Community Notes, which lets users add context to tweets, as a way to combat misleading information on Twitter.