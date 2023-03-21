The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism on Twitter more than doubled since Musk takeover - study

The weekly average number of antisemitic Tweets increased by 106% (from 6,204 to 12,762) from before Musk's acquisition to after.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 17:57

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 17:58
: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Antisemitic posts spiked on Twitter during its takeover by Elon Musk and have since remained on an elevated level, according to research done by tech firm CASM Technology and the London-based think tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

The analysts detected a total of 325,739 English-language antisemitic Tweets in the nine months from June 2022 to February 2023, with the weekly average number of antisemitic Tweets increasing by 106% (from 6,204 to 12,762) from before the acquisition to after. Elon Musk completed his takeover of the firm on October 27. 

The creation of accounts that went on to publish antisemitic content rose as well, with 3,855 such accounts being created between October 27 and November 6, an increase of 223% compared to the 11 days (the equivalent timespan) leading up to October 27.

Elon Musk's changing approach to dealing with online hate

Musk has described himself as a "free-speech absolutist". This philosophy has had a significant influence on the changing nature of Twitter and its policies. Upon acquiring the company, Musk oversaw the Independent Security Trust and Safety Council's dissolution and returned many accounts that had previously been banned. For example, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate's accounts were returned, stirring controversy.

Musk had claimed that “hate Tweets will be max deboosted,” but the data showed only a small decrease in the average levels of engagement or interaction with antisemitic tweets before and after the takeover. 

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

The research showed that after Musk’s takeover, despite promises that hate would be deboosted, few changes were made in the reach and interactions that the tweets had.

Around 12% of the plausibly antisemitic messages that were identified by analysts are now inaccessible on the platform, compared to roughly 6% versus pre-takeover. 

However, moderation efforts are not keeping up with the increased volume of hateful content on the platform and accordingly have limited impact  - a finding affirmed by recent research by the ADL which showed the low removal rate of flagged antisemitic Tweets.

The researchers used an algorithmic architecture to identify Tweets that could be interpreted as ‘plausibly antisemitic,’ meaning at least one reasonable interpretation of a message’s meaning fell within the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

This method was evaluated to operate at a 76% accuracy in identifying antisemitic tweets.

Themes of antisemitism on Twitter

The analysts also described the main themes appearing in the antisemitic posts. Among the themes was conspiracist content alleging Jewish control of 'elites,' media and politics. Related to this are attacks on states seen as under 'Zionist control,' mainly Israel and Ukraine. These tweets often alleged that George Soros had used to influence the Democratic party in the United States.

Researchers noted the words 'goy' and 'goyim' is increasingly used to describe the non-Jewish victims of imaged Jewish conspiracies. 'Goy' or 'goyim' is a Yiddish term, directly translated to mean 'nations' that has come to refer to non-Jews.

There was also an increase in the antisemitic slur 'k*ke' appearing in tweets. 

Researchers also found a lot of tweets expressing support for antisemitic comments made by Kanye West.

Two 'classic' antisemitic themes made their appearance as well. One of them is racialized antisemitism, which the study defined to include white nationalism, nativism, and ethno-supremacism.

Finally, antisemitic posts recycled historical tropes, which include the attempt to separate historical ‘races’ of ‘fake’ and ‘real’ Jews and the blaming of Jews for the death of Jesus. The term 'synagogue of satan' was repeatedly used to describe the conspiracy where the Jewish people stole the identity of Black people.

The theme of antisemitic tweets changed depending on current events. In August, after rocket exchanges between Israel and Gaza, tweets attacking Jews for Israel became the most frequently tweeted. In October, after brands dropped Kanye West, his brand of antisemitism became the most frequently tweeted.



Tags twitter kanye west kanye west and jews black hebrews Jesus Christ antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by