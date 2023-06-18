The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 00:40
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming."

New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.

Vertical video accounts for a tenth of time on Twitter

One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.

SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he attends a roundtable during the 6th edition of the ''Choose France'' Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France on May 15, 2023. (credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he attends a roundtable during the 6th edition of the ''Choose France'' Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France on May 15, 2023. (credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called "Tucker on Twitter." Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.



