Elon Musk announces the appointment of new Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about 6 weeks.

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news.

Changes Musk made to Twitter

The billionaire's first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, a key area of his tussle with Twitter's board over his back and forth on the $54 billion buyout of the company.