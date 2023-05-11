The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Elon Musk announces the appointment of new Twitter CEO

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in a tweet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 22:49

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 23:26
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about 6 weeks.

Musk said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news.

Changes Musk made to Twitter

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

The billionaire's first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, a key area of his tussle with Twitter's board over his back and forth on the $54 billion buyout of the company.



