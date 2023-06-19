The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Why is a leading Israeli organic soda heading to the Netherlands?

With organic soda brand Growper's latest expansion, Israeli/Dutch business collaboration continues to strengthen.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 14:03
Illustrative image of several glasses of sodas. (photo credit: PXHERE)
One of Israel's leading organic soda brands, Growper, is set to make its debut in the Netherlands, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy as well as a strong step toward stronger Israel/Netherlands business ties.

In order to finance the expansion, Growper launched a successful crowdfunding campaign, relying on the strength of its consumer base and other investors in order to reach a wider audience.

“A significant part of Growper's development is our community, the community that has accompanied us since the start,” said Liron Cooper, Growper's VP. “This was the reason for our decision to return to a second mass mobilization.”

The decision to enter the Dutch market was driven by various factors, including the production of raw materials in the Netherlands, extensive market research, and the country's thriving organic sector.

Why an Israeli soda is entering the Dutch market

Yuval Grodek, Growper’s founding partner and CEO, emphasized the importance of understanding the target market. "The company's raw materials are produced in the Netherlands, which helps us know the market better," Grodek said, noting that the proximity to the source of production allows Growper to have a deeper understanding of consumer preferences and market dynamics.

A woman walks past a national flag, the day before a general election, in Delft, Netherlands, March 14, 2017. (credit: REUTERS)A woman walks past a national flag, the day before a general election, in Delft, Netherlands, March 14, 2017. (credit: REUTERS)

Before entering the Dutch market, Growper conducted extensive market research in Europe and the United States. The Netherlands emerged as an ideal entry point due to several factors, including favorable regulations, efficient transportation, and the company's commitment to producing beverages free from additives.

Furthermore, the company's research revealed that the Netherlands has a highly developed organic market, with over 90% of households purchasing organic products. This familiarity and openness to organic offerings made the country an attractive destination for Growper's expansion plans.

In addition to the local market potential, Growper recognized the strategic advantage of operating from the Netherlands. The country's proximity to neighboring markets such as Belgium, France, and Germany provides convenient access to a broader customer base. Belgium, in particular, is known as one of the largest consumers of soft drinks worldwide.

With their initial focus on the Dutch market, Growper plans to gauge demand and gradually expand to other European countries. Additionally, the brand has its sights set on the American market, with a specific emphasis on states like New York and California. The company's strategic approach to international expansion reflects their commitment to delivering high-quality, organic beverages to consumers worldwide.

As Growper makes its way to the Netherlands, consumers can look forward to experiencing the unique taste and health benefits of their organic sodas. With a commitment to using only organic fruit and no additives, Growper aims to carve a niche in the market as a refreshing and healthier alternative to traditional soft drinks.

The upcoming expansion is not the first instance of cross-pollination between Israeli and Dutch businesses. Earlier this year, Shufersal, Israel's largest retail chain, and entrepreneur Amit Zeev reached an agreement with SPAR, a Netherlands-based retailer, to establish a SPAR chain in Israel through a jointly owned company. 

While the agreement focuses on the retail sector, it exemplifies the broader trend of increasing bilateral business partnerships between Israel and the Netherlands. Both countries have thriving economies and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, making them attractive destinations for cross-border collaborations and investments.

As Israeli businesses like Growper venture into the Dutch market, and collaborations such as the Shufersal-SPAR partnership take shape, the bilateral business ties between Israel and the Netherlands continue to strengthen. These developments not only foster economic growth but also promote cultural exchange and innovation between the two countries — along with some tasty benefits.



