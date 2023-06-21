The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Amazon tricked 'millions of consumers' into enrolling in Prime - FTC

Amazon's shares were trading down 1% after the lawsuit was announced.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 17:34
Activists of Greenpeace attach a banner reading 'crime', which looks like the 'Amazon prime' logo at the Amazon headquarters in Munich, Germany, November 25, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/Lukas Barth)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Lukas Barth)

The US Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday, accusing the retailer of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel.

The FTC filed suit in federal court in Seattle and said it alleged that "Amazon has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime." The FTC said Amazon used "manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface designs known as 'dark patterns' to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically renewing Prime subscriptions."

Amazon Prime offers fast, free shipping on millions of items, various discounts and access to movies, music and television series, as well as other benefits. Prime members in the United States generally pay $139 per year and drive much of Amazon's sales volume. Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide.

Amazon's shares were trading down 1%.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen on the trailer of a truck outside the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. (credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)The logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen on the trailer of a truck outside the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. (credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

FTC has been investigating Prime program since 2021

The FTC has been investigating sign-up and cancellation processes for the Prime program since March 2021.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

Consumers who attempted to cancel Prime were faced with multiple steps to actually accomplish the task of canceling, according to the complaint. The FTC cited media reporting about the cancellation process that said Amazon used the term "Iliad" to describe the process, referencing Homer's epic poem about the Trojan war.



