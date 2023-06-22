Temperatures are rising, and so is the cost of McDonald's ice cream

Just in time for the summer, McDonald's Israel is raising the price of their various ice creams once more.

The fast food giant raised its prices three times in 2022, again about two months ago and then on 12 June. Remember the mythical ice cream that once cost NIS 1.90? How much do you think it will cost now?

It’s getting hotter outside as Israel enters summer, and cooling off with ice cream at Mcdonald's just got more expensive. While the increase in price is just one shekel, it will apply to all ice cream products available, regardless of the original prices. For example, the price of their “Pitzutz” ice cream will be raised from NIS 16 to 17, a premium shake will increase from NIS 16 to 17, a milkshake from NIS 12 to 13, and so on.

Why are McDonald's raising prices in Israel?

The original McDonald's ice cream price of NIS1.90, which was a starter price for many frozen products, first rose in 2005, jumping sharply to NIS 2.90. Now something that would have cost NIS 4 in October 2022 will cost NIS 5.

A sign for the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants (credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)

The last time prices increased, the chain justified the hike by saying that the cost of their ice cream products hadn't increased in years. Now some products like a simple ice cream cone have increased by double-digits, or 20%, within just a few months.

So, it's not just the sudden cold of biting into ice cream that will give you a headache.