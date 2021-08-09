The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
McGlida: Mcdonald's open first ice cream and doughnut parlor in Israel

The new store offers 16 different flavors of McFlurry, a variety of milkshakes and doughnuts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 14:35
A food delivery man waits outside a McDonalds restaurant in Tel Aviv. April 18, 2020 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A food delivery man waits outside a McDonalds restaurant in Tel Aviv. April 18, 2020
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
McDonald's opened its first ice cream parlor in Israel with McGlida in the Ofer Mall in Rehovot on Wednesday.
Visitors can enjoy a selection of 16 different McFlurry flavors, including salted pretzel, pistachio, bubblegum, granola and berry.
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Additional flavor options include chocolate hazelnut, coffee, white chocolate, coconut and almond mix, chocolate and crispy waffle flavor, a nougat and crispy waffle flavor, salted peanut cream, banana-chocolate, and a granola and berry mix.
McFlurries cost between NIS 16 to NIS 49 depending on the size and flavor choices. The two sizes available are giant, a personal size, or "party," which is big enough to share with a few people or even take home.
Ice cream in a cone is also available in three sizes ranging from NIS 4 to NIS 13.
Milkshakes are available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate-vanilla, chocolate-strawberry, and vanilla-strawberry flavors. A milkshake costs NIS 11, a premium Oreo shake costs NIS 15, and an espresso shake costs NIS 14.
The shop will also offer a variety of donuts, including triple chocolate, hazelnut nougat, and chocolate zebra. Visitors will also be able to enjoy donuts with ice cream on top.
The first branch will serve as a pilot for the idea, with additional stores planned in Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, and eventually other cities around the country, according to Ynet.
McDonald's is opening the ice cream parlor not long after Ben & Jerry's global company sparked an uproar by announcing that it would not continue sales in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, despite the Israeli Ben & Jerry's franchise's opposition to the move and insistence on continuing sales.
McDonald's Israeli franchise has similarly drawn ire in the past for its refusal to open branches in the West Bank, with McGlida not likely to make an appearance over the Green Line at the moment.


