McGlida: Mcdonald's open first ice cream and doughnut parlor in Israel

McDonald's opened its first ice cream parlor in Israel with McGlida in the Ofer Mall in Rehovot on Wednesday.

Visitors can enjoy a selection of 16 different McFlurry flavors, including salted pretzel, pistachio, bubblegum, granola and berry.

Additional flavor options include chocolate hazelnut, coffee, white chocolate, coconut and almond mix, chocolate and crispy waffle flavor, a nougat and crispy waffle flavor, salted peanut cream, banana-chocolate, and a granola and berry mix.

McFlurries cost between NIS 16 to NIS 49 depending on the size and flavor choices. The two sizes available are giant, a personal size, or "party," which is big enough to share with a few people or even take home.

Ice cream in a cone is also available in three sizes ranging from NIS 4 to NIS 13.

Milkshakes are available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate-vanilla, chocolate-strawberry, and vanilla-strawberry flavors. A milkshake costs NIS 11, a premium Oreo shake costs NIS 15, and an espresso shake costs NIS 14.

The shop will also offer a variety of donuts, including triple chocolate, hazelnut nougat, and chocolate zebra. Visitors will also be able to enjoy donuts with ice cream on top.