In the past year, a new race has begun, defined as the 2.0 AI Arms Race, when ChatGPT entered our lives and sparked a war around the field of artificial intelligence.

The same ChatGPT that impressed everyone at first sight also caused concerns worldwide regarding privacy invasion, copyright infringement, and even the stability of countries in economic, security and political terms.

The primary characteristic of artifical intelligence is the chatbot, which has become a consumer product in almost every household, with millions of users every month.

This has led to an acceleration in investment in the field and competition among technology giants for AI tools.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, it has sparked a debate that includes writing articles and creations, but on the other hand, it has raised concerns about the protection of personal information.

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Regulators and lawmakers worldwide have responded to these concerns and soon they will have to decide whether to restrict, slow down, or even approve various developments in the field.

Global limitations

Beyond privacy concerns, some see AI as a public and economic issue that interests regulators, particularly in Europe, where they strive to lead and respond first.

For example, in Italy, the operation of OpenAI's ChatGPT was suspended after the data protection authority in the country, Garante, prohibited its use and launched an investigation into privacy law violations.

This process is a means to prevent violations of privacy laws or the leakage of informaiton to malicious actors.

Following this, the company announced several chanes to the chabot's operations and declared that there would be complete transparency about its functionality.

However, individuals aged 18 and above will be allowed to use the software like those aged 13, but they will need parental consent for its usage. This raises concerns among regulators in Italy because it is easu to forge or falsify parental consent.

In addition to Italy, data protection authorities in Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and other Western countries are investigating and examining the collection and use of data by artificial intelligence systems.

Recently, the European Data Protection Board, which unites the privacy authorities of Europe, has established a task force on ChatGPT to conduct investigations and enforcement actions on this problematic subject, which may lead to a common policy throughout the continent.

After these incidents, the service resumed but remains under continours monitoring. Various data protection authorities in Europe are still awaiting additional requirements from artificial intelligence, such as stricter age verification, information processing campaigns and the rights of citizens regarding their data.

Questions have also arisen regarding the use of data provided to the chatbot itself and whether it can be utilized without consent.

Despite the numerous attempts to enforce and investigate the topic, the European Union has recently formulated a set of law expected to be passed in the coming months.

What about the United States?

There, several measures are being developed against this new technology. The purpose of regulation and emerging laws is to prevent potential catastrophic progress, a proper examination is necessary ebfore providing the public with powerful tools like artificial intelligence.

A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

In other words, it is not easy to control the powerufl technology when it grants millions of users access to personal information and important findings. Therefore, recent tests have introduced several models whose role is to protect the content posted by users on various platforms. They will certainly minimize the minor gap for Americans, once they resolve their political divisions.

"The use of artificial intelligence technologies poses numerous risks to privacy, personal information, and their protection. The risks to privacy can manifest both during the use of the technology, where user information is collected, and in relation to the information to which users are exposed while using the technology and the manner in which existing information is processed through the technology," explains Attorney Gafnit Lagziel, a partner and head of the privacy protection department at the Firon law firm.

What are the immediate risks?

"The Italian data protection authority relied on two claims. The secondary one is that ChatGPT exposes minors to responses that are not suitable for their level of development and understanding. The primary claim is that there is no legal basis justifying the massive collection of data, including personal information, for the purpose of 'training' the platform's algorithms."

However, shortly after the Italians blocked the chatbot, they provided a list of fixes for its re-launch."In response, OpenAI began implementing and embedding corrections, and it is expected to comply with European privacy laws within a short period of time."

In Israel?

"Artificial intelligence is perhaps one of the greatest inventions of our time, if not the greatest." Like any new thing, there is concern that it will harm or destroy the foundations of the existing.

"However, in my opinion, it is impossible to prevent the progress of technology, and despite the significant concerns, it is reasonable to say that it will not undermine privacy."

What is needed to ensure this?

"The legislation needs to adapt itself and evolve accordingly. For example, the European Union is already working on specific legislation to regulate the field of artificial intelligence, which is expected to be approved by the European Parliament in the near future.

It is important to note that the existing legislation today, which regulates privacy aspects in the European Union - GDPR, and privacy protection laws in Israel, regulates most of the issues that arise in the context of artificial intelligence as well.

Those dealing with artificial intelligence are likely to implement it as a matter of course, so the concern for privacy has significantly diminished."

Who is responsible for protecting our privacy?

"The new legislation takes into account the existing privacy laws, which regulate most of the issues related to artificial intelligence and the additional regulatory mechanisms that will be enforced mainly on the owners and developers of these artificial intelligence systems, with the aim of creating preemptive mechanisms for the creation of artificial intelligence, such as registering artificial intelligence systems in a registry, training artificial intelligence on data sets that are meant to prevent biases, and more.

The new legislation also differentiates between the regulation of artificial intelligence systems with higher risks, including privacy concerns such as unauthorized access or theft of personal information."

What about Israel?

"In Israel as well, the Privacy Protection Authority has taken a position regarding the 'duty of knowledge in the context of collecting and using personal information,' in which it addressed the duty of knowledge in algorithm-based or artificial intelligence-based systems. It clarified, based on the existing privacy laws today, the way in which it should be implemented on the new technology."

Why is there no harmony between technological developments and the legal world, and how can overlap be achieved between the fields?

Technology has always advanced ahead of the law. That's the nature of the world. Technology develops at a rapid pace, and the law generally develops in its wake. The existing privacy laws today are robust and can regulate the use of information through artificial intelligence systems. However, the purpose of the new legislation is primarily to regulate the development of technology.

Therefore, the main emphasis, in my opinion, that will synchronize the pace of the law with technology, is the application of privacy laws to technology. The implementation should be reflected in three dimensions: firstly, the developers of these technologies should comply with privacy laws, both in Israel and in Europe.

Secondly, organizations and companies that use these technologies should adhere to privacy laws and, in general, reflect this to their users and obtain their consent for it. Lastly, users should be informed about what is being done with their collected information, the purpose it serves, and agree to it.

Education and prevention

The media has not spared public concern when it reported in recent months about electronics companies and major banks that prohibited their employees from using technology due to security risks, commercial information leakage, intellectual property, and potential harm.

"The use of businesses and sometimes their employees, whether with or without the employer's knowledge, in artificial intelligence technology, without explicit consent from the data subjects, may expose the business to privacy breaches. Therefore, it is highly recommended that businesses using artificial intelligence technologies update their privacy policies to enable such usage."

Another significant challenge of chatbots is disinformation.

"This means widespread dissemination of incorrect information among the public. One of the challenges regarding artificial intelligence systems is the necessary controls and their applicability regarding the accuracy and truthfulness of their information products," explains Adv. Vered Zalicha, Partner and Head of Cyber and Artificial Intelligence at Lipa Meir & Co.

"Cyber risks are also among the risks associated with artificial intelligence systems, due to the concern of exploitation of the system for malicious purposes or rapid and widespread accessibility of malicious cyber tools. "There is a risk to privacy, as well as a concern about intellectual property infringement, given that these systems are based, among other things, on creations that constitute intellectual property."

Can artificial intelligence really undermine our privacy?

Privacy challenges in the network already exist today, and artificial intelligence can indeed significantly reinforce them. Since artificial intelligence systems are based on large amounts of data and are intended, in part, to enhance service delivery to people, in my opinion, for the sake of privacy protection, methods for data minimization, i.e., removing identifying characteristics associated with specific individuals before uploading it to the systems, will continue to develop and become more prevalent among organizations in various industries.

In addition, it should be noted that the existing law also applies to artificial intelligence systems. For example, privacy laws, consumer protection laws, and the like also apply to artificial intelligence.

Therefore, in my view, where unique aspects requiring up-to-date consideration are identified, in light of the rapid technological development and the aspiration to promote innovation for the benefit of humanity, it is advisable to initially rely on "soft" tools such as policy and ethics, public awareness and education, and shape the regulation due to the expanding needs.

Such an approach aligns with the directions outlined in the national policy draft formulated a year ago in the field.