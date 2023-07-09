Israeli company to distribute electric vehicle in Dubai

In the United Arab Emirates, an electric four-wheeled transport vehicle is being imported from Israel, as Mia Dynamics continues to expand its global reach.

The micro-mobility company recently signed a distribution agreement in the United Arab Emirates for minimum orders of approximately $1.5 million for the first year.

The international distribution agreement between Mia Dynamics and Mega Global Group will allow for the Mia Four to be marketed in the United Arab Emirates. As part of the agreement, the distributor committed to minimum orders of $1.5 million dollars for these vehicles within the first year. The agreement will be renewed for periods of one year if various business goals are reached.

The signing of the aforementioned distribution agreement constitutes a significant increase in the scope of the company's obligations for the next 12 months, which are now estimated to be at least $3.5 million dollars.

Who is Mega Global Group?

Mega Global Group, one of the leading distribution companies in their field in the UK, signed an exclusive distribution agreement a few weeks ago in connection with the UK and Ireland to commit to minimum orders of approximately $2 million dollars in the first 12 months.

An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY)

Itsik Calderon, CEO of Mia Dynamics stated that his company will continue to strive to obtain international distribution agreements in target markets in accordance with their strategic plan, at the same time as obtaining additional business while developing and improving the company's products.

Mai Four is an electric four-wheeled transportation vehicle intended for people to drive on various terrain routes, based on innovative patented technology in its steering and suspension system. It's suitable for various uses in law enforcement and security as well as in the private sector, as a tool for sports and extreme enthusiasts, for tourism, attractions and more.