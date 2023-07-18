The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

All-Star sneakers and more: Converse opens first store in Israel

Converse has opened its flagship store in Azrieli Sharona Tel Aviv, selling all the classic and beloved sneaker designs to Israeli fans for the first time.

By MEITAL SHARABI/MAARIV
Published: JULY 18, 2023 16:34
Converse sneakers are seen in an illustrative photo (photo credit: PIXABAY/VIA MAARIV)
Converse sneakers are seen in an illustrative photo
(photo credit: PIXABAY/VIA MAARIV)

Converse, known for their iconic high-top sneakers, has opened its flagship store in Azrieli Sarona Tel Aviv. The new store offers all the classic and familiar products that it’s known and loved for, alongside special designs that can only be obtained at the store.

The store opening is an exciting addition to the area's vibrant retail landscape. 

Converse has a dedicated and loyal following. The store will become a hub for sneaker enthusiasts and anyone looking to embrace the effortlessly cool Converse style with a strong emphasis on creativity and self-expression.

This unique store designed with an innovative concept spread over 170 square meters offers a unique shopping experience and a wide mix of products. 

The store will offer a variety of sneaker models, starting with the classic and well-known types, special designs and unique sneakers that can only be bought at this store, along with items of clothing and accessories.

Azrieli Sarona 370 (credit: Azrieli Group)Azrieli Sarona 370 (credit: Azrieli Group)

The store will offer over 100 items for men, women and children, including many iconic models and collaborations in special editions like Chuck Taylor All Star, One Star and Run Star Motion. 

Converse will also offer a personal customization platform called Converse by You which allows customers to create their own sneakers with a combination of colored laces, interesting patches and other personal touches.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by