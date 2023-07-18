All-Star sneakers and more: Converse opens first store in Israel

Converse, known for their iconic high-top sneakers, has opened its flagship store in Azrieli Sarona Tel Aviv. The new store offers all the classic and familiar products that it’s known and loved for, alongside special designs that can only be obtained at the store.

The store opening is an exciting addition to the area's vibrant retail landscape.

Converse has a dedicated and loyal following. The store will become a hub for sneaker enthusiasts and anyone looking to embrace the effortlessly cool Converse style with a strong emphasis on creativity and self-expression.

This unique store designed with an innovative concept spread over 170 square meters offers a unique shopping experience and a wide mix of products.

The store will offer a variety of sneaker models, starting with the classic and well-known types, special designs and unique sneakers that can only be bought at this store, along with items of clothing and accessories.

Azrieli Sarona 370 (credit: Azrieli Group)

The store will offer over 100 items for men, women and children, including many iconic models and collaborations in special editions like Chuck Taylor All Star, One Star and Run Star Motion.

Converse will also offer a personal customization platform called Converse by You which allows customers to create their own sneakers with a combination of colored laces, interesting patches and other personal touches.