Spend more money than you mean to at Primark? This is why

The Irish clothing and accessories chain Primark, which has hundreds of branches throughout Europe and the US, is highly popular among Israelis, and you probably won't visit any European capital without checking out the local branch of the store that has become synonymous with affordable and reasonably priced shopping.

A British consumer psychologist claims that Primark uses four sneaky tricks to make you spend more money on your visits to stores, and she reveals them and explains how to avoid them.

Dr. Catherine Jenson-Boyd, an associate professor at Ruskin University in England, told The Sun that, As a store, Primark uses a large number of well-known marketing aspects that customers respond to effectively.

Primark stores are known for being quite large, providing shoppers with plenty of room to move around. Some branches even have bakeries, sausage stands, and beauty salons where you can get a haircut.

The expert said that this makes shoppers feel that visiting the store is an enjoyable experience in itself and makes them want to come back for more. She explains that the more 'fun' the consumer has, the less he thinks about how much time he spends there, and the more time he spends there, he usually buys more.

A woman carries Primark shopping bags on Oxford Street, in London, Britain, January 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

Almost impossible to leave empty-handed

In her analysis, she suggests that the large size of Primark stores creates a perception among customers that they cannot exit the store without making a purchase, even if the items are not genuinely necessary.

Another trick, according to the psychologist, is to place lots of items along the line leading to the checkout counters. This way, people get bored while waiting, survey the environment, "find" more things they think they need at the last minute, and add them to their basket.

According to Jenson-Boyd, the purpose of folding clothes on the shelves is not solely for space-saving reasons but rather serves as a tactic to encourage customers to spend more money. By folding the items, customers cannot fully see their appearance until they unfold them.

This strategy exploits the psychological effect when consumers physically interact with a product, as it creates a sense of ownership. This heightened sense of connection increases the likelihood of a purchase because customers feel a personal attachment to the item, believing it belongs to them.

According to the consumer specialist, the deliberate use of vibrant and youthful designs, along with vivid colors, in Primark stores is a conscious decision. These visual elements are carefully aimed at capturing the attention of the younger demographic. Incorporating neon signs and catchy slogans like 'Look Good. Pay Less' effectively connects with this target audience.