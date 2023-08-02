The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Mountaintop Productions buys 51% stake in Movie Mobile

This purchase has made Mountaintop Productions Israel's only production company to own both TV studios and rental equipment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 18:19
Mountaintop Productions, the film production company owned by Hezi Bezalel (photo credit: MOUNTAINTOP PRODUCTIONS)
Mountaintop Productions, the film production company owned by Hezi Bezalel
(photo credit: MOUNTAINTOP PRODUCTIONS)

Israeli businessman Hezi Bezalel is expanding his reach into the film production market with his company Mountaintop Studios purchasing a 51% stake in Movie Mobile Studio for over NIS 12 million.

This purchase has made Mountaintop Productions Israel's only production company to own both TV studios and rental equipment, with the goal of becoming a one-stop shop for production companies and creators from Israel and abroad.

Movie Mobile has one of the highest-quality production facilities in the country, with its 12,000 square-meter compound being a highly coveted shooting location. With over 32 years in the business, the company has helped with thousands of different productions. 

The company's CEO, Shani Yanco, will remain in his post, continuing his 15-year tenure. 

What is Hezi Bezalel's Mountaintop Productions company?

Mountaintop Productions has a huge portfolio of Israeli films and TV shows, including the Natalie Portman-directed A Tale of Love and Darkness and the recent award-winning film Incitement. Over the years, it has also produced a number of US projects featuring some high-profile American stars, such as Christopher Walken, Demi Moore, and Liv Tyler.

Movie Mobile CEO Shani Yanco (credit: MOUNTAINTOP PRODUCTIONS) Movie Mobile CEO Shani Yanco (credit: MOUNTAINTOP PRODUCTIONS)

Back in September 2022, Mountaintop, in partnership with US film producer Andy Horowitz, also purchased a 50% stake in Hollywood production company Big Swell in a bid to further connect the US and Israeli film industries.



