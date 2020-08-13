The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Niso Bezalel reelected as head of Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce

Ebony Enterprises head says ‘Africa today is eager to attract investments and development – now is the time to offer aid’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 16:43
Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce Head Niso Bezalel (photo credit: AMOS HIRSH)
Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce Head Niso Bezalel
(photo credit: AMOS HIRSH)
The Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce has reelected Niso Bezalel to be its president and chairman until 2024, it said Wednesday in a press release.
The Ebony Enterprises owner ran unopposed and was reelected unanimously by the chamber’s board of directors to the unpaid position, it said.
 “We will continue to be the bridge that connects Israel to Africa on the social, cultural and business levels,” Bezalel said.
“Africa today is eager to attract investments and development,” he said. “Now is the time to offer aid.”
The IACC has been active for 26 years. It sponsors events in Israel for the African diplomatic community and reaches out to Israeli companies interested in exploring its markets.
Bezalel serves as an honorary consul of Eswatini (also known as Swaziland) in Israel. Earlier this year, the IACC arranged a tour of Israel for diplomats from various African nations stationed here.
During his term in office, Bezalel was able to increase the number of IACC members to 225, the highest ever.
His brother, Hezi Bezalel, is also well known among the Israeli business community in Africa for meeting and working with African leaders. Among them are former Somali president Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed, Ugandan Gen. (ret.) Salim Saleh and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
Hezi Bezalel was involved in African energy, agriculture and telecommunication markets for decades. He was also involved in arms trade in Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia, Haaretz reported in 2006.
Dr. Ayala Winter will remain CEO of the IACC.


Tags Israel finance africa
