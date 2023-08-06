The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iraq blocks Telegram app, cites personal data violations

Telegram is widely used in Iraq for messaging and as a source of news. Some channels contain large amounts of personal data including the names, addresses, and family ties of Iraqis.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 14:20
Telegram app (photo credit: FLICKR)
Telegram app
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Iraq's telecoms ministry said it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns and in order to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it said the app had mishandled.

The app is widely used in Iraq for messaging but also as a source of news and for sharing content.

Some channels contain large amounts of personal data including the names, addresses, and family ties of Iraqis.

Why did Iraq ban Telegram?

The ministry said in a statement it had asked the app to close down "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens... but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests."

"The Ministry of Communications affirms its respect for citizens' rights to freedom of expression and communication, without prejudice to the security of the state and its institutions," the statement said.

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

Telegram did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.



