The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Tesla owners report being trapped in vehicles after losing power

It should be noted that the Tesla manual door can be used in emergencies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 05:36
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)

Owners of Tesla electric vehicles have reported being stuck inside their vehicles once their cars suddenly lost power, Business Insider reported last Wednesday.

The report documents numerous incidences where car owners were unable to leave their cars. For example, one claimed that his Tesla ordered him to pull over on the street before the vehicle lost power and then said that the driver's window "somehow broke" after trying to follow instructions for the manual release to open the door.

Another incident saw a 73-year-old resident of Arizona trapped in his car on a 100F day. The driver, Rick Meggison, said he was trapped for around 20 minutes and was also unable to open the windows as the car's battery had died. Meggison also told ABC-15 that he couldn't open the doors.

It should be noted that the Tesla manual door can be used in emergencies, where the latch is found underneath the window switches of the Tesla Model Y's front seat. The Insider quoted Meggison as saying that the manual door release can be tricky to find as "it's not labeled. You don't know it's there unless you know it's there."

How do you find the manual door releases on a Tesla?

Business Insider reports, citing the Tesla owner's manual, that you must pull up the release tab in front of the window switches on the door panel for a Model S.

The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, US, July 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON) The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, US, July 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

A Model 3 only requires that you find the manual door release located in front of the window switch panel, as "only the front doors are equipped with a manual door release," the manual of the model states.

The report also stated that a Model X's door release can be found the same way as in a Model 3, but that you would be able to "open the rear doors using a mechanical release found behind the speaker grille" should the power drop out.

The manual reports that Tesla Model Y cars do not all come with a manual release for the rear seats, but rather some of them are located in the rear doors' pockets, in which case the mat from the pocket needs to be removed. Afterward, a red tab needs to be pressed to reveal the manual release cable.



Related Tags
car
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by