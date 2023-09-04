The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel pledges half a million shekels for tourism scholarships

Set to benefit students starting their courses in October 2023, the initiative promises an equitable distribution of the scholarship funds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 14:25
A GROUP OF French tourists and their guide in Jerusalem’s Old City this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A GROUP OF French tourists and their guide in Jerusalem’s Old City this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Tourism Ministry recently unveiled its plans to provide scholarships totaling NIS 440,000 for students pursuing bachelor's, master's, or teaching certificates in tourism studies at accredited higher education institutions.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz stressed the significance of this initiative, saying, "the tourism sector requires top-tier professionals who prioritize the tourist experience."

He further called on eligible students to seize this opportunity, asserting, "We are introducing these scholarships to bolster the upcoming generation of the Israeli tourism industry."

Set to benefit students starting their courses in October 2023, the initiative promises an equitable distribution of the scholarship funds. Individual awards will not surpass NIS 11,000.

In a statement by the Tourism Ministry, they highlighted their commitment to this cause.

"In previous years, we have provided scholarships for students at esteemed institutions such as Kinneret Academic College and Ben Gurion University of the Negev." They explained that the Ministry remains resolute in its mission to elevate the tourism sector, particularly in light of the reduced student enrollment caused by the COVID pandemic.



