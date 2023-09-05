The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
British men’s fashion Brand Charles Tyrwhitt opens branches in Israel for the first time

The new store, with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million, will be about 100 sq.m. Several additional branches will be positioned in key locations by the end of 2025.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 05:52
A CHARLES TYRWHITT store in London. (photo credit: THE PENGUIN GROUP)
A CHARLES TYRWHITT store in London.
(photo credit: THE PENGUIN GROUP)

Charles Tyrwhitt, the British international men’s fashion brand, will open a chain of stores for the first time in Israel, with the first branch opening this week in the Grand Ofer Mall in Petah Tikva

The new store, with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million, will be about 100 sq.m. Several additional branches will be positioned in key locations by the end of 2025.

The Charles Tyrwhitt brand was founded by Nick Wheeler in 1986 when he was a student at the University of Bristol.

The Penguin Group, which exclusively sells Charles Tyrwhitt products in Israel, is owned by the South African-raised businessman Eliyahu Climer. It now owns the exclusive franchise in Israel, and plans to expand the brand in Israel over the next two years.

Producing great clothes for men

“The desire of the founder of the brand, Nick Wheeler, was to produce great clothes for men. Top quality. Stylish. Timeless. Clothes to make you feel a million dollars and look a little dapper,” said Climer.

A shirt made by Charles Tyrwhitt. (credit: TOM PAGE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) A shirt made by Charles Tyrwhitt. (credit: TOM PAGE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“On one of my trips to London, I was exposed to a brand that I immediately fell in love with, and it became the main part of my wardrobe. I later found out that Charles Tyrwhitt was born in Great Britain with the intention of the founder of the company to produce and design quality clothes, with an emphasis on stylish and timeless items for all men in the world.

The branch was designed and planned by the international architect Nick Pope, the brand’s designer, and is planned with the same concept as the flagship stores in the fashion capitals around the world. 

The new store will feature all three categories of the British brand: smart, smart casual. and casual. The brand also offers fashion accessories for men, such as shoes, belts, ties, underwear, cuff links, socks, and more.



