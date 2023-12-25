IKEA expects delays, shortages due to Houthi threats in Red Sea

IKEA, the Sweden-based global furniture retailer, has warned of potential delivery delays and product availability issues due to the ongoing crisis surrounding the Yemen-based Houthis launching attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The company said in a statement last week that the situation in the Suez Canal will result in delays and limited availability for certain products. A shopping cart in an IKEA branch (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

As a company that relies on external transportation providers, IKEA is actively exploring additional transportation options.

How have attacks by the Houthis impacted shipping in the Red Sea?

The frequent attacks by the Houthis in the region have prompted many shipping companies to alter their operations, with some even announcing a complete halt to transit through this route. Consequently, this is expected to lead to longer supply routes from the East.

IKEA said it is determined to take all necessary precautions to keep their workers safe amid the evolving supply route challenges.