Which are the worst airlines in the world? New survey says Wizz Air, Ryanair

Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair are the worst airlines in the world, according to a recent survey published by Which? in the UK.

The survey examined over 10,000 flights during the past year and included a number of parameters to measure and compare different airlines around the world.

These included punctuality, flight cancellations, legroom, service of the flight attendants, food and drinks served on the plane, entertainment, and total cost.

From the survey, it appears that the best airline for long-haul flights is Singapore Airlines, which received an average rating of 83%. This was followed by Emirates at 81%. The British airline Jet2 was rated the best for short-haul flights, with a rating of 81%.

Why were Wizz Air and Ryanair rated the world's worst airlines?

On the other hand, the budget airline Wizz Air reached the bottom of the list with an average rating of 44%. In fact, this is the second year in a row that the airline has been included in the survey. Among the reasons for its arrival in last place were the many complaints from passengers about delays and poor customer service, with the company receiving only one point out of five. In fact, almost half of the survey respondents who flew with Wizz reported flight delays.

If that's not enough, Ryanair also reached the bottom of the list with an average rating of 47%. The Irish airline received just one point out of five for seat comfort, food and drink, and customer service. Regarding the latter, respondents were particularly critical, with one passenger saying that the airline "treats customers with disdain."

According to Sky News, Marion Geoffroy, UK managing director at Wizz Air, said: "We do not consider the findings of this report to be representative or the methodology used to be transparent. Only 124 Wizz Air passengers were surveyed, while Which? spoke to several thousand people who had flown with some of our competitors."

As reported by The Daily Star, Ryanair said in response: "Ryanair has industry leading punctuality with avg on-time performance of 87% in 2023, despite UK punctuality being severely impacted by the inefficient NATS and its incompetent CEO, whose ATC system has collapsed twice this year delaying thousands of flights and millions of passengers travelling to/from the UK."