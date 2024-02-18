Ryanair adds 'Occupied Palestine' option to personal details

Ryanair, the low-cost carrier that currently operates numerous routes between Israel and Europe, caused a stir when it was revealed that when customers order a flight on the company's website, there is an option to choose "Occupied Palestinian Territory" when putting in their personal details.

Ryanair is an Irish airline, a country where many residents sympathize with and support the Palestinians rather than Israel.

Additionally, El Al announced that they are suspending flights to Ireland due to low demand and the planned seasonal suspension.

Flights to Israel from Europe

Flights were resumed to five other destinations from Israel this month (Baden-Baden, Bergamo, Vienna, and Marseille), following a four-month absence due to the war in Gaza.

Ryanair does not have a spokesperson or public relations company in Israel and operates independently. This is one of the issues with customer service for passengers traveling from Israel.