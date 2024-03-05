Electric cars on the rise in the Israeli market

A total of 24,512 new cars were released onto Israel's roads in the past month, according to data from the Licensing Bureau. In regular and parallel imports, a 21% decrease was recorded compared to last year. Last month, the decrease in new vehicle deliveries was the lowest recorded number since October 7.

Israel's top car manufacturers

Despite this report, electric cars specifically recorded a market share of 24.5%, which is just over 6,000 cars. In 2023, the market share of streetcars stood at 18%. The electric BYD Atto 3 was once again the best-selling vehicle by a large margin, boasting 1,550 sold units. Tesla sold a significant number for the first time since the beginning of the year with 350 Model 3 cars on the road.

The Hyundai i20 was the best-selling gas car at 893 sales, ahead of the Skoda Octavia at 617 sales, electric and non-electric Kia Niro Plus at 615 sales, and the Hyundai Tucson at 609 sales.

Hyundai continues to lead the overall market with 3,566 sales this month and remains ahead of Kia's 2,682 sales. Toyota's sales reached 2,415 and Skoda's sales were 2,063 cars.

In the luxury category, Mercedes continues to lead with 430 sales. BMW follows with 280, then Audi with 272 sales, Volvo with 139 sales, and Lexus with 121 sold vehicles.