This Muslim country's airline is returning to Israel - now with kosher food

Azerbaijan Airlines announced last Friday that it will resume its flights to Israel as of March 19.

Initially, the airline will operate three flights a week, and starting in April the frequency of flights will increase to nine flights a week.

In addition, the airline will also offer kosher meals.

What happened to Azerbaijan Airlines flights to Israel?

Azerbaijan Airlines had previously canceled flights to Israel when the war broke out on October 7.

Azerbaijan's director of tourism in Israel, Jamilya Talibzadeh, said: "We are happy to return to operating flights to Israel and expect to double the number of Israeli tourists in Baku."