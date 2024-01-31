These are the airlines returning to Israel - and those that are not

More and more airlines that have frozen their routes to and from Israel are bringing their activities out from hibernation in the last month, and announcing to the Israeli passenger - we are here.

Many airlines announced the return of operations to Israel - here is what to expect and who you can fly with.

Airlines that fly to Israel currently, and where they fly:

El Al (including Sun Dor): Amsterdam, Athens, Budapest, Boston, Bucharest, Bangkok, Berlin, Barcelona, ​​Dubai, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, Geneva, Tbilisi, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Larnaca, Madrid, Moscow, Miami, Milan, Munich, Marseille, New York, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Phuket, Prague, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Chisinau, Krakow, Rome

Israir: Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Batumi, Dubai, Varna, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Sofia, Prague, Chisinau.

Arkia: Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Grenoble Batumi, Belgrade, Barcelona, ​​Grenoble, Larnaca, Milan, PragueFrom February: Sri Lanka, Amsterdam

Aegean Airlines: Athens

Uzbekistan Airlines: Tashkent

Austrian Airlines: Vienna

Ethiopian Airlines: Addis Ababa

Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi

High Sky: Chisinau

Hainan Airlines: Shenzhen

TAROM: Bucharest

Fly (TUS): Larnaca

Lot: Warsaw

Lufthansa: Munich and Frankfurt

Swiss: Zurich

Fly Dubai: Dubai

Airlines that announced that they are returning to fly to Israel in February:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) from 2.8 to Baku

Air Seychelles: from 2.6 to Seychelles

Air Europa: from 2.22 to Madrid

Emirates: from 2.1 to Dubai

Blue Bird: from 2.1 to Athens

Georgian Airways: From 2.17 to Tbilisi

Transavia: from 2.1 to Paris

Smart Wings: from 2.1 to Prague

Airlines returning to fly to Israel in March

Iberia: from 3.1 to Madrid

EasyJet: from 3.1

Air India: from 3.1 to Mumbai

Eurowings: from 3.21 to Dusseldorf

American Airlines: from 3.21 to New York

Brussels Airlines: from 3.1 to Brussels

Gulf Air: from 3.30 to Manama, Bahrain

Wizz Air: from 3.1 to Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia, London, Krakow, Rome

Vueling: from 3.2 to Barcelona

United Airlines: from 3.2 to New York

KLM: from 3.1 to Amsterdam

Pegasus Airlines: from 3.1 to various destinations in Turkey

Finnair: from 3.30 to Helsinki

Cathay Pacific: from 3.28 to Hong Kong

Royal Air from Morocco: from 3.1 to Marrakesh

ITA: from 3.1 to Rome

Airlines returning to Israel in April

Air Baltic: from 4.1 to Riga

Air Canada: from 4.8 to Toronto

Emirates: from 4.1 to Dubai

Bulgaria Air: from 4.8 to Sofia

British Airways: from 4.1 to London

Delta Airlines: from 4.1 to New York

Virgin Atlantic: from 4.1 to London

Cyprus Airways: from 4.2 to Larnaca

Korean Air: from 4.30 to Seoul

Other extreme delays in returning to Israel

Air Malta, Air Serbia, and Norwegian Air will not return to Israel until further notice.

TAP, Turkish Airlines, and Royal Jordanian will not return to Israel until at least January 2025.