These are the airlines returning to Israel - and those that are not

More and more airlines that have frozen their routes to and from Israel are bringing their activities out from hibernation in the last month, and announcing to the Israeli passenger - we are here.
Many airlines announced the return of operations to Israel - here is what to expect and who you can fly with.
Airlines that fly to Israel currently, and where they fly:
El Al (including Sun Dor): Amsterdam, Athens, Budapest, Boston, Bucharest, Bangkok, Berlin, Barcelona, Dubai, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, Geneva, Tbilisi, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Larnaca, Madrid, Moscow, Miami, Milan, Munich, Marseille, New York, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Phuket, Prague, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Chisinau, Krakow, Rome
Israir: Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Batumi, Dubai, Varna, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Sofia, Prague, Chisinau.
Arkia: Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Grenoble Batumi, Belgrade, Barcelona, Grenoble, Larnaca, Milan, PragueFrom February: Sri Lanka, Amsterdam
Aegean Airlines: Athens
Uzbekistan Airlines: Tashkent
Austrian Airlines: Vienna
Air France: Paris
Ethiopian Airlines: Addis Ababa
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi
High Sky: Chisinau
Hainan Airlines: Shenzhen
TAROM: Bucharest
Fly (TUS): Larnaca
Lot: Warsaw
Lufthansa: Munich and Frankfurt
Swiss: Zurich
Fly Dubai: Dubai
Airlines that announced that they are returning to fly to Israel in February:
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) from 2.8 to Baku
Air Seychelles: from 2.6 to Seychelles
Air Europa: from 2.22 to Madrid
Emirates: from 2.1 to Dubai
Blue Bird: from 2.1 to Athens
Georgian Airways: From 2.17 to Tbilisi
Transavia: from 2.1 to Paris
Smart Wings: from 2.1 to Prague
Airlines returning to fly to Israel in March
Iberia: from 3.1 to Madrid
EasyJet: from 3.1
Air India: from 3.1 to Mumbai
Eurowings: from 3.21 to Dusseldorf
American Airlines: from 3.21 to New York
Brussels Airlines: from 3.1 to Brussels
Gulf Air: from 3.30 to Manama, Bahrain
Wizz Air: from 3.1 to Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia, London, Krakow, Rome
Vueling: from 3.2 to Barcelona
United Airlines: from 3.2 to New York
KLM: from 3.1 to Amsterdam
Pegasus Airlines: from 3.1 to various destinations in Turkey
Finnair: from 3.30 to Helsinki
Cathay Pacific: from 3.28 to Hong Kong
Royal Air from Morocco: from 3.1 to Marrakesh
ITA: from 3.1 to Rome
Airlines returning to Israel in April
Air Baltic: from 4.1 to Riga
Air Canada: from 4.8 to Toronto
Emirates: from 4.1 to Dubai
Bulgaria Air: from 4.8 to Sofia
British Airways: from 4.1 to London
Delta Airlines: from 4.1 to New York
Virgin Atlantic: from 4.1 to London
Cyprus Airways: from 4.2 to Larnaca
Korean Air: from 4.30 to Seoul
Other extreme delays in returning to Israel
Air Malta, Air Serbia, and Norwegian Air will not return to Israel until further notice.
TAP, Turkish Airlines, and Royal Jordanian will not return to Israel until at least January 2025.