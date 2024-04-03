Lauder Center, Beersheba Tech. college, hold employment recruit fair

The Technological College of Beersheba and the Lauder Employment Center of the Negev, founded by World Jewish Congress president and philanthropist Ronald Lauder, together with JNF-USA, held an employment recruiting fair, Job Expo 2024, on Tuesday, where thousands of certified engineers who were either students or graduates of the college participated in the event alongside dozens of leading companies from the South.

Among the employers who participated in the fair were hi-tech companies Intel and Vishay, as well as leading companies such as Adama, Teva, Haifa Negev Technologies, the Negev Nuclear Research Center, SodaStream, Netafim, and ICL.

Participating manufacturers and organizations

In addition, leading manufacturers of consumer products, such as Osem Nestle, Electra, and many other organizations, including the Southern Region of the Manufacturers Association, Israel Railways, and the Israel Police, participated.

Avi Balashnikov, chairman of the Board and CEO of the Lauder Employment Center for the Advancement of Employment of the Negev and Galilee, said: “The president of the World Jewish Congress, philanthropist Ronald Lauder, in cooperation with JNF-USA, established the Lauder Employment Center in the Old City of Beersheba in 2015 to attract young people and families who wish to make their homes in the Negev. Ronald Lauder with the Emir of Qatar, others. (credit: QATARI GOVERNMENT)

“We believe that the future of the Negev involves quality employment for the diverse populations living there. Since its establishment, the Lauder Center has assisted thousands of students and graduates in their first steps as part of the Negev’s workforce. We hope that many of the young people we met today at the fair will be exposed to the professional horizon that awaits them in the Negev and will choose to make it their home.”