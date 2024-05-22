'Israel's lack of long-term planning harming economy,' comptroller says

The government's lack of action and long-term vision are harming Israel's economy, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said at the Israel Democracy Institute's Eli Hurvitz Conference Wednesday.

He was speaking at a session on the challenges the Israeli labor market is facing amid the Israel-Hamas war, which caused significant shocks with widespread repercussions to this market.

Englman focused primarily on the potential impacts of artificial intelligence and climate change on the future of Israel's labor market.

These fields require planning and foresight for Israel to be well-positioned to handle their impact on the global and local economies. Still, Israel's government does not have an appropriate long-term strategy for them, he said.

He added that the government is focused on investing in the short term, and even when it sets long-term goals, it does not meet them. New Israeli Shekel bills are seen in front of a downwards-trending graph (illustration) (credit: HADAR YOUAVIAN/FLASH90)

Israel's AI investment, activity dropped

He said that between 2019 and 2023, Israel's world ranking in terms of investment and activity in AI dropped.

While Israel is still in the top third globally in terms of this investment and activity, this is partially due to private sector investment, he explained.

Englman also said that not enough is being done to address climate change and its economic repercussions. He offered the Bank of Israel as an example, which has not yet taken an ESG approach to its investing. ESG— "environmental, social, and governance" investing—considers these factors.

"The day after is already here," said Englman, adding that Israel needs a long-term, well-defined national strategy to prepare for this. Advertisement

He explained that this is all the more important in the shadow of the war, saying that a strong economy is vital to cover not only the costs of the war but also the anticipated increased security costs.

Kfir Battat, Deputy Director of the Budget Department at Israel's Finance Ministry, also discussed the future of Israel's labor market but focused on demographic changes that will significantly impact it.

Bringing the Arab and ultra-Orthodox sectors into the workforce is the most significant challenge Israel faces, he said.

The war will cost around 200 billion shekels, but it will also come with the expenses of an increased security budget and a higher interest rate. He explained that this will force the county to address the existing challenge of bringing these sectors into the workforce sooner than anticipated.

The overlap in people who work and who serve in the IDF will force the country to determine if this is a sustainable economic reality over time. As the country's security needs increase, these workers are also needed to contribute to Israel's economy.

He said the government has the tools to address these issues. The government can change the incentives that prevent haredi men from entering the workforce.

While the government will continue to fund programs to bring haredi men into the workforce, Batat said that these micro solutions cannot solve macro problems, and bigger solutions are needed.

The war had a massive impact on the workforce in the North and South, as tens of thousands were forced to leave their homes, workplaces, or both.

Data from Gaza's disengagement suggests that evacuees may have a more challenging time reintegrating into the workforce, make lower wages for years, and be more likely to retire early, said IDI researcher Dr. Itamar Yakir.

He added that this impact could be especially significant for people in the north, where education and wages tend to be lower, and there are many freelancers.

The panel also focused on additional direct impacts of the war on the labor market: the massive reserve duty call-up that took many workers out of the workforce, the large number of evacuees, Palestinian workers not being allowed to work in Israel, foreign workers leaving, and reduced productivity as schools were closed and people were afraid to leave their homes.

Many speakers touched on labor shortages and the impact of this lack of workers on their industry.

Osem Nestle CEO Avi Ben Assayag, also chair of the economic committee at the Manufacturers Association of Israel, said that partly due to this shortage, not a single day goes by without all orders being filled and all production lines working.

He cited reducing the bureaucracy involved in bringing foreign workers to Israel as a possible way to contend with shortages. He also highlighted the fact that Arab society is a critical part of Israeli industry and that this should be expanded.

The worker shortage is part of what Israel Builders Association President Raul Srugo called the construction industry's "deepest crisis since the founding of the state." He said some 40% of construction sites are closed.

This crisis could have large impacts on Israel's economy, as around 14% of its production is based on this industry, he said. The deficit is growing not only because of the direct costs of the war but also because there is no income from such a central sector in Israel's economy, he added.

Impacts on this market will also cause apartment prices to rise, he said.

'There is no economic leadership in Israel'

Srugo blamed the government for this situation, saying that the Finance Ministry was not involved in it.

"There is no economic leadership in Israel. [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich has failed in his job as finance minister," he added.

"How can it be that in eight months, Israel has only brought 5,000 foreign workers out of the 50,000 they want to bring?" he asked.

He said Israel could bring workers, and they need to manage it correctly.

Srugo praised the work of Palestinian, Israeli-Arab, and Jewish workers together in his industry, saying that this should not be stopped.

Another significant impact of the war on Israel's labor market is the impact of the war on freelancers who do not have the safety net and rights that employees have, said Rami Beja, chair of the freelancers forum.

He also blamed the government, saying that "there is no Finance Ministry at all."

Several speakers in the session focused on a lack of training and retraining programs for workers needing new skills for new roles.

Tali Nir, CEO of nonprofit 121—Engine for Social Change, said this is partially because Israeli Employment Services has no budget to address it.

She said it is impossible to match job seekers to the many open jobs in the market, adding that infrastructure needs to be invested in and the needs that exist on the ground redefined.