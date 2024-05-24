Israel Aerospace Industries inaugurates first visitors center in the United States

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened its first visitor center in the United States, according to a statement made on Thursday.

IAI is one of the Israeli state-owned defense companies that designs, develops, produces, and maintains most of Israel's aerospace tools, including drones, civilian and military aircraft, missiles, and space-based systems.

The new visitor center is designed to further demonstrate IAI's commitment to its US-based clients, and it hopes to increase its expansion into the US defense market.

Two IAI systems were involved in protecting Israel from Iran's attack in April, including the Arrow anti-ballistic missile and IAI radars which are used by Iron Dome.

The opening was attended by various Israeli and American current and former officials, including Israel's ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, and General Hedi Zilberman, IDF Defense Attaché to the US. Inauguration of the Israel Aerospace Industries in Washington DC, May 223, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

The center is located in Washington DC, allowing for better access to government officials, the US military, and local defense companies.

The center will have state-of-the-art technology, including virtual reality simulators, giving visitors a better understanding of the IAI's products and their capabilities.

Chairman of IAI’s Board of Directors and Israel’s Former Minister of Defense, Amir Peretz, said, “I announce the establishment of two new facilities. The first is the Visitors’ Center that we officially open here, today. The second is an innovation center that we plan to launch this coming at the end of July. Both facilities will serve as a bridge between IAI, the public at large and decision-makers here in Washington, DC.”

Increased IAI profits

IAI saw a large increase in profits and sales in 2023, with a 49% increase in profit and 7% growth in sales, according to Calcalist.

Prior to the beginning of the war, Germany made a $4 billion purchase of Arrow-3 defense systems.

However, the IAI cautioned that it was likely that next year would be less positive due to the recent changes in Israel's political position globally.

Directly they said that Europeans suspensions of purchases from Israeli defense companies. It also noted that foreign insurance companies have begun raising rates on the IAI due to the heightened security situation.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.